Zambales farmers, fishers receive P10-M cash aid

IBA, Zambales — The Provincial Government-led by Governor Hermogenes Ebdane Jr. distributed financial assistance on Monday to the farmers and fisherfolk amounting to P10 million as part of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s thrust to alleviate the effects of recent El Niño phenomenon this year.

A total of 1,000 farmers and fisherfolk receive the assistance released by President Marcos last 12 July during the awarding ceremony held at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center in San Fernando, Pampanga.

According to Ebdane, “This fund came directly from the President and we have, in turn, allocated the money to local farmers and fishermen who were affected by El Niño the most.” The 1,000 beneficiaries each received P10,000 at the Botolan People’s Plaza in Botolan, Zambales.