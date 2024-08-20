Yulo sis learns a lot from Olympians

This early, Elaiza Yulo is already trekking the path to her Olympic dream.

The 14-year-old sister of double Olympic gold medalist Carlos Yulo had a great time training with Filipino-American gymnasts Aleah Finnegan and Emma Malabuyo during a clinic held over the weekend at the MVPSF Gymnastics Center in Intramuros, Manila.

Yulo, who won five gold medals in the recent Palarong Pambansa in Cebu City, said she learned a lot from the two Olympians, inspiring her to work hard so that she can join them in the 2028 Summer Games in Los Angeles.

“It was okay. It was fun to be with them. I want to improve my dancing in my routines,” Yulo said.

“I learned a lot from them.”

The younger Yulo is included in the Gymnastics Association of the Philippines’ list of prospects for the LA Games together with her elder brother Eldrew, Miguel Besana, Ivan Cruz and Filipino-British Jake Jarman.

In fact, she can see action in the senior ranks as early as next year as she will be turning 16 by the time Thailand hosts the 33rd Southeast Asian Games.

“It’s exciting since the presence of kuya Caloy boosts our morale,” the young Yulo said.

“While it is exciting, I am a bit nervous since should I compete in the SEA Games, it will be in the senior division.”