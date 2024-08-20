‘We heart Joe’ banners greet Biden as he passes torch to Harris

Chicago’s United Center crackled with pride, love and not a few tears as the American president stepped out to deliver his farewell speech Monday at the Democratic National Convention (DNC).

Flanked by First Lady Jill Biden and heir apparent Vice President Kamala Harris, as well as members of both families, an emotional President Joe Biden took the stage, embracing his daughter Ashley, who had introduced him, and wiping his eyes with a tissue as Democrats broke into raucous chants of “We love Joe” and “Thank you Joe” that continued for around four minutes.

“America, America, I gave my best to you,” the 81-year-old Democrat said, quoting a patriotic hymn during a nearly hour-long address that ran through his achievements while urging voters to back his vice president against Donald Trump in November.

“I love the job, but I love my country more. I love my country more,” said Biden. “And all this talk about how I’m angry at all those people who said I should step down — that’s not true.”

Members of the Biden entourage — not to mention several delegates on the floor — wept openly. Several members of the audience were also in tears as Biden made his farewell speech.

Biden had assumed he would be closing out the convention, not kicking things off. But he exited the White House race last month amid growing concern over his age and fears that he would not be able to stop Trump from reentering the White House.

Nevertheless thousands of Democrats clung to every word of an uncharacteristically vigorous Biden, clapping wildly as he forcefully made the case for Harris to carry on his mission.

Forever grateful

Democratic nominees don’t normally speak until the final day of the convention but Harris had earlier made a surprise appearance to heap lavish tribute on her boss.

“I want to kick us off by celebrating our incredible president Joe Biden,” said Harris, who was wearing a tan suit and took to the stage to Beyonce’s “Freedom.”

“We are forever grateful to you.”

It was undoubtedly a difficult swan song for Biden, but he insisted he would be the “best volunteer” for Harris’ campaign — knowing perhaps that his legacy depends on her beating Trump.