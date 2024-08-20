Wanted men nabbed

Authorities reported that two individuals who were listed as most wanted persons at the regional level were arrested in separate manhunt operations conducted by personnel of the Rizal Police Provincial Office Monday afternoon.

In the first operation, police identified the suspect as alias DJ of San Isidro village, who was arrested in Rodriguez by local police.

Rizal Police chief Col. Felipe Maraggun said alias DJ was wanted on a rape charge with no bail.

In a separate operation in Antipolo City, police arrested alias Justine of San Roque village. He was wanted on four counts of statutory rape, also with no bail.

The two accused are now detained at the custodial facility of the police station that has arrested them while waiting for the proper disposition of the case.