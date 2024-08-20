VP Sara: House members plotting impeachment

Vice President Sara Duterte confirmed on Tuesday that she is aware of the supposed impeachment plot against her by several members of the House of Representatives.

“They're talking about it. Even if they deny it, the members of the House of Representatives are openly discussing it because we still have friends there who don't speak out due to fear,” Duterte said in an interview following the Senate Committee on Finance’s deliberation into the proposed budget of the Office of the Vice President.

“They're saying that this impeachment is openly being discussed,” she added.

The Vice President said the impeachment plot against her was “expected” as the individuals behind it are wishing for the downfall of her family.

“Well, I don't know about them, but we're just waiting for what they'll do because it's expected that they'll proceed with it. What do they really want to do?” said Duterte.

“They want to bring down the Duterte family, not just in politics, but probably personally as well, because they even involved my husband, who is a private individual. They included him in their harassment,” she added.

To recall, Jimmy Guban, a former Customs intelligence officer, recently linked Duterte’s husband, Mans Carpio, to the P11 billion shipment of illegal drugs in 2018.

Guban named Carpio, former President Rodrigo Duterte, and his son, Davao City Representative Paolo “Pulong” Duterte as the real “owner” of the illegal drug shipment. He also tagged Duterte’s economic adviser Michael Yang as part of the scheme.