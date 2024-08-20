VP Sara bares impeachment plot

Vice President Sara Duterte on Tuesday confirmed an impeachment plot against her allegedly being hatched by several members of the House of Representatives.

“They’re talking about it. Even if they deny it, the members of the House of Representatives are openly discussing it because we still have friends there who don’t speak out due to fear,” Duterte told reporters following the Senate Committee on Finance’s deliberations into the proposed budget of the Office of the Vice President.

“They’re saying that this impeachment is openly being discussed,” she added.

Duterte said the impeachment plot was “expected” as the individuals behind it are wishing for the downfall of her family.

“Well, I don’t know about them, but we’re just waiting for what they’ll do because it’s expected that they’ll proceed with it. What do they really want to do?” she asked.

“They want to bring down the Duterte family, not just in politics, but probably personally as well, because they even involved my husband, who is a private individual. They included him in their harassment,” she said.

A former Customs intelligence officer, Jimmy Guban, recently linked Duterte’s husband, Mans Carpio, to the P11-billion shipment of illegal drugs that was seized in 2018.

Guban named Carpio, Davao City Rep. Paolo “Pulong” Duterte, and former President Rodrigo Duterte’s economic adviser Michael Yang as the “real owners” of the illegal drug shipment.

‘Threat’

The Vice President enumerated the “playbook” of “political attacks” against her family, which include the plunder case against her father, the pending arrest order from the International Criminal Court in connection with the bloody war on drugs, and the controversial confidential and intelligence funds of her office.

“You can see what they want to happen. They want to project the family as corrupt, as criminals, as worthless people who only think of themselves,” she said.

“And why? It’s all because I said before that we are a threat to the perpetuation of power by people who are interested in becoming, let’s say, prime minister if the ongoing Charter change is pushed through,” she said.