Vegetable galore

Various vegetables of all shapes, colors and sizes are being sold at stalls inside the Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City on Tuesday. Photo/Analy Labor
(August 20 2024)…………On Tuesday, August 20, 2024, people buy vegetables and other essentials for their daily living at Commonwealth Market in Quezon City. A Senate Lawmaker argued that the P64 threshold per day does not equate to the real value of food in the present time. The National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) should reassess the current food poverty threshold because it is insufficient to accommodate the rising cost of living in the country, a Senator said.………..Photo/Analy Labor
