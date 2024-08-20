Vegetable galore

(August 20 2024)…………On Tuesday, August 20, 2024, people buy vegetables and other essentials for their daily living at Commonwealth Market in Quezon City. A Senate Lawmaker argued that the P64 threshold per day does not equate to the real value of food in the present time. The National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) should reassess the current food poverty threshold because it is insufficient to accommodate the rising cost of living in the country, a Senator said.………..Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR