US reaffirms MDT coverage amid China-Phl collision at Escoda

The United States has reaffirmed the coverage of its Mutual Defense Treaty (MDT) with the Philippines as it condemned the China Coast Guard’s recent “dangerous maneuvers” against Philippine vessels at Escoda (Sabina) Shoal in the West Philippine Sea last Monday.

In a statement, US State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel stressed that the Manila-Washington’s MDT also covers armed attacks on Philippine armed forces, public vessels, or aircraft – including those of its Coast Guard – anywhere in the South China Sea (SCS).

“PRC ships employed reckless maneuvers, deliberately colliding with two Philippine Coast Guard ships, causing structural damage and jeopardizing the safety of the crew onboard,” Patel said.

He added that China’s actions are the latest examples of “using dangerous and escalatory measures” to enforce its “expansive and unlawful maritime claims” of almost the entire SCS.

“The United States calls upon the PRC to abide by international law and desist from its dangerous and destabilizing conduct,” said Patel.

The MDT is a decades-old agreement between the Philippines and the US.

The Treaty’s Article IV stated that the two countries committed to helping each other in the event of an attack on one party.