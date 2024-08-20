Upgrading countryside medical care

One of the raisons d’etre of government is the provision of medical and health care to citizens. This is doubly important to people on the margins of society, far from the center of national power. The state mandate is carried out through hospitals and other medical institutions. In time, the facilities of these hospitals need upgrading to meet new challenges brought about by discoveries by medical science of emergent health issues like new virus strains.

General hospitals in the countryside are sometimes confronted with medical issues beyond their capabilities to handle because they are not equipped with the kinds of tools or technology needed to address the afflictions.

Cardio problems, for instance, need special, if not state of the art, equipment and cardiology specialists. The best that a community hospital can do is make a referral to hospitals in cities that have the capability to treat the problems, which is a burden to the patient.

These thoughts came to mind as this writer was invited to participate and deliver a message during the celebration of the 1st Anniversary of the Amaipakpak Medical Center–Heart Institute (APMC) in Marawi City. The principal guest of honor was the young Executive Director of the Philippine Heart Center of Asia, Dr. Avenilo Aventura Jr. The director is the son of the first executive director of the same hospital who was appointed to the position by then-President Marcos Sr. The position was inherited by his namesake, but this time the appointment was made by the junior (PBBM). But setting aside that relationship, Doc Jun, as he is known to friends, stands on his own merits with impressive credentials and bona fides. And this only affirms the adage that the apple does not fall far from the tree.

Dr. Ali Macatanong, the dynamic head of the Heart Institute, and Dr. Shalimar Sani Rakiin, head of the hospital, have a dream to make the institute tower over similar institutions in the South. The theme of the celebration said it: “Saving lives in the heart of Mindanao.”

I was amazed by the strides the hospital has made towards its development and modernization, making it competitive vis-a-vis other facilities that are similarly handicapped. We were toured around the sophisticated modern facilities of the Heart Institute.

During the PowerPoint presentation we learned that it had treated a great number of heart patients and its mortality rate is zero. In fact, there were testimonies by patients who were successfully treated.

I could only beam with pride for the success of the hospital under the able leadership of Doctor Rakiin, a no-nonsense administrator who is more on action than words and described aptly by her peers as a “miracle worker” for overcoming hurdles to make the hospital the best in the region.

In my speech, I reminisced about the time Congressman Mamintal “Mike” Adiong, now deceased, filed a bill in the 9th Congress converting the Lanao Provincial Hospital into a Medical Center. The records of Congress will attest that I was a co-author of the bill. It was not a walk in the park for us sponsors of the bill. We had to conduct public hearings in Marawi City and do some lobbying.

I likewise informed Doc Jun that by helping the Heart Institute, he is helping in the campaign for peace of the government. One of the root causes of the so-called “Moro problem” which led to the campaign for the right of self-determination was the neglect of government in catering to the medical and health needs of the Moros.

Crisis shows the true character of an institution. And the Covid-9 crisis showed the true values APMC stands for. When hospitals in neighboring Christian communities were filled to the brim, the APMC willingly accommodated the patients regardless of their religion, tribal or cultural identity. APMC has become popular with Christian communities for its charitable and strict adherence to the Hippocratic oath and efficient medical service.

What touched me was the show of unity and warm camaraderie among the doctors, staff and workers. Their songs and dances showed their closeness — a trait essential for the delivery of efficient service.

APMC now stands like Florence Nightingale as a “symbol of hope, compassion and caring for others.”

I am overwhelmed with pride. My labor and that of Mike Adiong were not in vain. It is bearing fruit benefiting both Maranaws and non-Maranaws.

