UnionBank Wealth Management transcends wealth to the next level

UnionBank Wealth Management and UnionBank Financial Services and Insurance Brokerage Inc. (UFSI) recently presented their 2024 midyear market outlook, providing their high-value clients with the latest global and local market outlook and strategy.

At the bi-annual business forum, the thought leaders in expert wealth management also shared updates about the program’s exciting perks and wealth solutions.

Therese Chan, UnionBank Wealth Management head and UFSI board director, welcomed guests to the event with the theme “TRANSCEND: Taking Wealth to the Next Level.”

New heights

In her keynote remarks, Chan elaborated on the vision and thrust of UnionBank as part of the larger Aboitiz conglomerate and its mission of taking wealth management to new heights, “As we look forward to the future, we reiterate our steadfast commitment to continue delivering excellent service and to constantly seek new ways to enhance the value we provide.”

UFSI’s product partners BlackRock, JP Morgan Asset Management and Lombard Odier facilitated relevant discussions to delve deep into various global investment themes.

Attendees gained invaluable insights on relevant topics such as the resilience of the global economy, expected path of central bank monetary policy, and impact of geopolitical tensions to financial markets.

To capitalize on emerging trends and opportunities, investors were also presented actionable opportunities on global investing, listed real estate and infrastructure assets, and mega brands. UnionBank Investment Management and Trust Corporation (UBIMTC) shared their views on the local economic and financial markets outlook.

New, enhanced benefits

UnionBank Wealth Management also showcased new and enhanced benefits that clients can take advantage of such as complimentary deposit insurance against cyber fraud, free ATM withdrawals anywhere in the world, free airport lounge access, and high transaction ATM limits.

To help clients expand their portfolio, more investment solutions have been made available including over 360 Bonds including US Sourced Fixed Income Securities and Structured Notes, and more than 90 Investment Funds.

They also previewed the Qualified Buyers Program which allows top wealth clients to have exclusive access to unique strategies from leading global fund houses and a curation of international bonds.

Likewise given was a virtual tour of the newly opened, state-of-the-art, and premium Wealth Center at The Ark by UnionBank in Makati City.

To show appreciation for its clients, UnionBank Wealth Management announced that, for a limited time only, rewards for UnionBank Elite and UnionBank Access referrals of clients will be doubled.

For every successful referral from July 18 until September 30, 2024, clients will be awarded P20,000 (from P10,000) for Elite and P4,000 (from P2,000) for Access. Referrals will also be rewarded with up to 1.22 million UnionBank Miles that can be used to book flights to Europe or any destination of choice.

Attendees of the two-night business forum were also treated with live musical performances from bossa nova singer Sitti and the Manila String Machine.

Clients’ continued trust, support

UFSI President and CEO Ramon Melchor Tejero in Manila and UnionBank Wealth Management Sales Network Head Gautam Sharma in Cebu thanked clients for their continued trust and support saying, “When we embarked on this journey together, our vision was clear: to build a relationship rooted in the purpose of sharing novel ways to experience wealth. Today, as I look around this room, I am filled with pride and gratitude for what we have accomplished together. Your trust in us has been the cornerstone of our success.”

UnionBank Consumer Banking Head and UFSI Chairman of the Board Manoj Varma and bank senior executives led the celebratory toast that concluded the event.