Ultimate Hot Wheels Experience seen at Beach Club Daycation Cove Manila

Okada Manila’s Cove Manila is transforming into a Hot Wheels playground from which kicked off on 17 August and will run until 22 September 2024.
The Okada Manila’s Beach Club Daycation at Cove Manila will feature Hot Wheels-themed activities for all ages, as guests can enjoy the resort’s amenities, including premium cabanas and an indoor pool, starting at P1,200 per person.
The Beach Club Daycation at Cove Manila is an idyllic sanctuary offering unmatched amenities and ultimate enjoyment.
Adding to the excitement is the Ultimate Hot Wheels Experience, which is expected to bring an extra dose of thrill to your day.
Whether you're a die-hard Hot Wheels fan or a curious first-timer, this event promises to be memorable for the young ones and young once.
The month-long affair features a series of exhilarating activities designed to captivate audiences of all ages, making it the perfect day out for families, friends, and toy enthusiasts alike.
Event Highlights:
•Fun for All Ages: Discover the excitement of Hot Wheels with interactive activities that will keep both kids and adults entertained all day long. From racing challenges to immersive play experiences, there’s something for everyone.
•Insta-Worthy Moments: Don’t forget to capture and share your epic moments throughout the day! Whether it's a stunning display of Hot Wheels’ version of the Filipino classic owner-type jeep designed and wrapped by Concept One Wheels Philippines and Vinyl Frog, or your best racing pose, make sure to tag your posts with #HotWheelsatOkadaManila for a chance to be featured on our social media channels.
•Frolic and Swim: Enjoy a swim in the all-weather indoor pool of Cove Manila’s Beach Club with the Hot Wheels display as a backdrop
Hot Wheels-themed promotions throughout Okada Manila:
•August 31 - Diecast Convention and Sports Car Display in the Crystal Pavilion
•The Lobby Lounge & The Pastry Shop’s Car Racing-themed cakes: 1kg cake at PHP 2,280, mini cake at PHP 450
•Hot Wheels Products at The PLAY Store
Join Us and Make Memories That Last a Lifetime
Mark your calendars and join us for a Beach Club Daycation at Cove Manila and enjoy a day filled with high-octane excitement, amazing photo opportunities, and the ultimate Hot Wheels experience. This is one event you won't want to miss!
Don't miss out on this unique opportunity to immerse yourself in the world of Hot Wheels like never before. Get ready to rev up your engines for a Beach Club Daycation at Cove Manila —only at Okada Manila!
For more information, log onto https://okdmnl.ph/BeachClubDaycation
For booking and queries, please call +632 8555 5775 or send an email to relax@okadamanila.com
About Hot Wheels
Since its debut in 1968, Hot Wheels has been a leader in the toy industry, captivating kids and adults with its high-performance die-cast vehicles. With over 6 billion cars sold, Hot Wheels is the number one selling toy in the world, inspiring fans of all ages to challenge their limits, explore new possibilities, and embrace the spirit of competition.
About Okada Manila
Okada Manila, a Forbes 5-star destination in the Philippines, seamlessly blends unmatched hospitality, gaming, and entertainment across 30 breathtaking hectares. Known for its unique service philosophy, Okada Manila combines the warmth of Filipino hospitality with the precision of Japanese excellence, ensuring every guest feels truly special.
Guests can marvel at The Fountain, a world-renowned water choreography masterpiece, or dance the night away at Cove Manila, the world's largest indoor beach club and nightclub, setting the standard for leisure and nightlife. The expansive gaming floor, the largest in the Philippines, features a wide array of table games and electronic gaming machines. Exclusive clubs like Perlas, Maharlika, and the VIP Club offer elite gaming experiences for discerning guests.
For families, PLAY and Thrillscape provide exciting and engaging entertainment options designed to cater to both developmental and recreational needs. The Sole Retreat and the Forbes 5-star-rated The Retreat Spa offer sanctuaries promoting wellness and relaxation. Culinary delights await at over 40 dining venues, and a variety of shopping options ensure convenience and luxury at your fingertips.
Business travelers will find state-of-the-art facilities for meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions (MICE), offering well-appointed spaces equipped with the latest technology. The Okada Manila Entertainment Group (OMEG) brings world-class performances to life, enriching the vibrant entertainment landscape.
Guests can stay in one of 993 luxurious accommodations, each designed for comfort and sophistication. Digital innovations, including the Okada Online Casino and the Okada Manila App, make it easier than ever to enjoy the offerings.
Okada Manila is the ultimate destination for leisure and entertainment. Visit www.okadamanila.com to explore.