Ultimate Hot Wheels Experience seen at Beach Club Daycation Cove Manila

Okada Manila’s Cove Manila is transforming into a Hot Wheels playground from which kicked off on 17 August and will run until 22 September 2024.

The Okada Manila’s Beach Club Daycation at Cove Manila will feature Hot Wheels-themed activities for all ages, as guests can enjoy the resort’s amenities, including premium cabanas and an indoor pool, starting at P1,200 per person.

The Beach Club Daycation at Cove Manila is an idyllic sanctuary offering unmatched amenities and ultimate enjoyment.

Adding to the excitement is the Ultimate Hot Wheels Experience, which is expected to bring an extra dose of thrill to your day.

Whether you're a die-hard Hot Wheels fan or a curious first-timer, this event promises to be memorable for the young ones and young once.

The month-long affair features a series of exhilarating activities designed to captivate audiences of all ages, making it the perfect day out for families, friends, and toy enthusiasts alike.