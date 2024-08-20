TNT blasts NorthPort

TNT opened its title-defense bid on the right track after a 101–95 win over NorthPort in Group A of the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Governors’ Cup late Tuesday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

JP Erram announced his return after missing a whole season due to a knee injury with an inspired game highlighted by a good defensive stop at the four-point area which foiled the Batang Pier’s desperate attempt to force overtime with time winding down.

The big man smothered NorthPort guard Jio Jalalon with his sticky defense, preventing him from letting loose a long bomb that could’ve tied the game as the Batang Pier got whistled for a shot clock violation with nine ticks left.

It was enough for the Tropang Giga to dodge the bullet after a scary fumble off the inbound in the last 24.4 seconds.

Returning import Rondae Hollis-Jefferson put on the finishing touches from the stripes for the final count.

“Credit to guys for being focused and locked in. Just like what coach (Chot Reyes) said, we’re mentally prepared for a physical game, a tough game and that’s what they came out,” said Hollis-Jefferson, who submitted 32 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, four steals and four blocks.

Erram shattered an 85-85 tie with a couple of foul shots which sparked a 12-2 run to give TNT a 97-87 advantage with 2:06 left in the game.

But NorthPort closed the gap, 99-95, after Arvin Tolentino swished in a four-pointer with 24.6 seconds left. The Tropang Giga sued for time only to turn the ball over.

The Batang Pier tried to find an open man to take another quadruple but TNT denied them any good look.

Calvin Oftana had 15 points, Rey Nambatac in his first game on a TNT jersey added 13 markers while Glenn Khobuntin had 12.

Brian Heruela scored nine while Erram had eight points, four rebounds and one assist – a sleek pass to Hollis-Jefferson for a two-handed slamdunk that put TNT up, 99-91, with 32.6 second remaining.

Taylor Jones flirted with a triple-double of 36 points, 19 rebounds and nine assists for NorthPort.

Tolentino had 23 markers in a losing effort.