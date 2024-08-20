Theft suspects collared

Operatives from the Quezon City Police District (QCPD) arrested four people Monday on suspicion of theft, carnapping and illegal possession of a firearm.

Police identified the suspects as John Reymar Batac Roquero, Aries dela Cruz Talarion, JC Faelman Honrado and Alvin Garcia Lopez.

The four allegedly stole a motorcycle, tools and other items from an auto shop early Monday, according to Lt. Col. Macario Loteyro, commander of Project 6 police station.

Officers recovered the stolen items, including the motorcycle, at Talarion’s home, police said. They also found an improvised shotgun there, authorities said.

The suspects will be charged for Theft. In addition, suspect Roquero will be charged under RA 10883 or the violation of the Anti-Carnapping Law, while suspect Talarion will be charged for violation of RA 10591 or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.