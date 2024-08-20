The modern jacket 

Iconic Filipino designer Rhett Eala has something new up his sleeve. Known for immortalizing the Philippine map as a retail fashion symbol and brand, through the decades his Midas touch has popularized pieces that found their way into the Filipino wardrobe.
The outstanding designer made Philippine fashion history by honoring the country’s map logo into contemporary sportswear.
In the ‘90s, with the brand Due in Rustans, the classic slip dress also became a hit statement in its various iterations, seen everywhere from coffee tables to cocktails. How can one forget his famous ponchos (in neutrals and pastel colors) that every girl had to have, as it sold like hotcakes at Wink, his store in Rockwell in the early 2000s?
Rhett is also recognized for his super stylish range of hand-painted pieces, from tops to separates to dresses and even gowns -- literally art you can wear -- even for men. The trendsetting fringe detail that glamorously paraded the runways and was spotlighted centerstage in the glittering and dazzling world of pageantry. Read-to-wear fashion fit for queens and queens-to-be.
Recently, the celebrated designer has come up with a new staple -- the kimono. New Now Next (NNN) interviews Rhett Eala (RE) on his current pièce de résistance.
NNN: What makes the kimono a constant resurgence in fashion?
RE: It’s a very versatile garment. The kimono could be dressed up or dressed down.
NNN: Are kimonos classic wardrobe pieces? Why?
RE: It’s a timeless piece because it’s cross-cultural.
NN: Through the years since you used the kimono, what have you done with it so far?
RE: It’s been done in brocade, denim, Bagobo fabric from Mindanao, silk and linen.
NNN: When did you start creating kimonos as a fashion piece?
RE: I started in making them in 2021 and ever since it has been a staple for my brand.
NNN: What makes yours different from the traditional?
RE: We incorporate local embroidery and beadwork on some pieces.
NNN: Although its origins are from Japan, what makes your kimono local?
RE: It’s actually more south East Asian rather than Japanese. But we do incorporate Philippine textile with some pieces, others with traditional craft made new (embroidery) or through creating new designs.
NNN: How does one wear the kimono to make it a contemporary piece of clothing?
RE: Kimonos in present times are unisex. They can be worn casually with shorts, denims, khakis and culottes and dressed up with trousers, skirts and the LBD.
NNN: For ArteFino 2024, you are presenting a kimono collection. Can you tell us what it’s all about?
RE: We decided to concentrate on this category because I wanted something that’s easy to fit. We did a lot of embroidered linen and some brocades. They will be paired with very fluid linen pants. Basically, pieces to add and match to one’s everyday wear.
NNN: How’s the collaboration with Joan Bitagcol so far? Any specific theme or concept?
RE: This is the second year I’m doing a collab with Joan (first time was also in Artefino last year). We are using a lot of denim this time and we mixed images from her floral period to her barongs. We also have eyelet t-shirts.
NNN: In a sea of talent, why Bitagcol?
RE: Because she is fresh and has impeccable taste.
NNN: Is the kimono the modern-day jacket?
RE: Yes.
Rhett Eala is in booth 45 in ArteFino this coming 22 to 25 August at the 5th Rockwell. See you there!