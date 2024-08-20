The modern jacket 

In the ‘90s, with the brand Due in Rustans, the classic slip dress also became a hit statement in its various iterations, seen everywhere from coffee tables to cocktails. How can one forget his famous ponchos (in neutrals and pastel colors) that every girl had to have, as it sold like hotcakes at Wink, his store in Rockwell in the early 2000s?

Rhett is also recognized for his super stylish range of hand-painted pieces, from tops to separates to dresses and even gowns -- literally art you can wear -- even for men. The trendsetting fringe detail that glamorously paraded the runways and was spotlighted centerstage in the glittering and dazzling world of pageantry. Read-to-wear fashion fit for queens and queens-to-be.

Recently, the celebrated designer has come up with a new staple -- the kimono. New Now Next (NNN) interviews Rhett Eala (RE) on his current pièce de résistance.

NNN: What makes the kimono a constant resurgence in fashion?

RE: It’s a very versatile garment. The kimono could be dressed up or dressed down.

NNN: Are kimonos classic wardrobe pieces? Why?

RE: It’s a timeless piece because it’s cross-cultural.

NN: Through the years since you used the kimono, what have you done with it so far?

RE: It’s been done in brocade, denim, Bagobo fabric from Mindanao, silk and linen.