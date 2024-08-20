SM Supermalls back MSMEs

SM Supermalls remains a strong advocate for Micro-, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) through various initiatives.

With 67 percent of its tenants being MSMEs, SM provides affordable retail spaces and scalable packages to support their growth.

Programs like “SM for MSMEs” address key challenges such as high operational costs and competition, while the StartUp Package offers start-up-friendly rental rates and marketing support.

Creating inclusive marketplaces

SM Supermalls champions rural communities as it continues to create inclusive environments where MSMEs and local producers can thrive.

The SM Weekend Market and the Kabalikat sa Kabuhayan Sustainable Livelihood Program, provides essential skills and market opportunities for local producers, supporting local farmers and food suppliers, many of whom benefit from SM Foundation’s programs.