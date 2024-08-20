SCUTTLEBUTT

Jokers invade city hall

Not only business tycoons and tourism executives are trooping to Quezon City but opportunists in government as well. With the election period just around the corner, many politicians are trying to insert allies into the city government who would be useful later in garnering support down to the barangay level.

A high-ranking but desperate official has devised a scheme to embed a supporter in a strategic position in city hall. He initiated a rumor by using the name of a presidential relative to request the transfer of a key functionary to Ilocos Norte. And for that to happen, a replacement must be assigned to the vacated post.

The crafty wheeler-dealer thus was able to create a vacancy for a factotum where there was none.

BSP serious on recycling

What does the central bank got to do with climate change? A great deal, says the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP).

Without pro-climate measures, waste pollution and carbon emissions from industries could worsen weather conditions, such as the country’s 20 storms on average each year which caused P24.4 billion in damage to agriculture and infrastructure last year.

So how can the BSP best address this ecological concern?

“The BSP, being a large consumer, is cognizant of the environmental impact of the products and services it purchases,” an official said.

Hence, the BSP has made a conscious effort to use energy-efficient and eco-friendly items in its operations.

Last year, the BSP installed energy-efficient LED lights and light sensors to control its power use and replaced its air-conditioners and chillers with more eco-friendly units.

The central bank also modernized its restrooms to limit water consumption.

Don’t bet on the BSP not being conscious of the environment in its daily dealings.

To reduce and recycle materials that would otherwise go to the waste bin, the BSP has been returning canvas and plastic bags and rubber bands to the banks it transacts with.