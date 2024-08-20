Sara’s impeachment

The impeachment of a sitting President of the Philippines had been done before, and it remains a possibility in the present and the future.

However, it is uncommon to hear of a sitting Vice President targeted for impeachment by political adversaries and former supporters who have switched sides for political expediency.

Vice President Sara Duterte’s impeachment has been the subject of intense discussions lately. On Tuesday, she revealed that she was aware of an impeachment plot by several members of the House of Representatives.

According to her, the members of the House openly discuss her impeachment. She says she still has friends among members of Congress who don’t speak out due to fear, even if others would deny it.

Sara acknowledged the impeachment plot against her was “expected,” as the individuals behind it are allegedly aiming to bring down the Duterte family.

Her situation was further complicated when Jimmy Guban, a former Customs intelligence officer, linked Vice President Duterte’s husband, Mans Carpio, to a P11-billion shipment of illegal drugs in 2018.

Guban named Carpio, Davao City Representative Paolo Duterte, and former President Rodrigo Duterte’s economic adviser, Michael Yang, as the real “owners” of the illegal drugs. The problem is that Guban would not be able to prove it if he relied on what he was told.

The implications and allegations surrounding Sara’s possible impeachment are significant; they could impact her political career and her personal and family life. Clearly, the individuals involved in Duterte’s situation have complex motives and are pursuing multiple strategies to achieve their goal.

One thing is sure: the Vice President is a threat, not to the President but to someone who may have an ambition to become one. This should explain her constant bullying and the enormous attention given to her by her nemesis and haters in the media.

The historical context of this particular situation is worth noting. There is no precedent for an impeached Vice President. The position is generally perceived as that of a spare tire, which will never be used as long as the main tire is in good condition until the end of its term.

Any talk of impeaching the Vice President highlights a significant shift in the political landscape and raises essential questions about the nature of alliances and power dynamics within the political sphere.

The Vice President no longer has a Cabinet position, so she is out of Cabinet meetings as far as the President’s inner circle is concerned. She has no more millions in intelligence funds, which she previously had access to, so she can no longer use the funds for programs and projects that would endear her to the people. Above all, she can only go to Malacañang at the invitation of the President.

Still, surveys have consistently shown her high trust rating if we remove the President from the equation. Not even one potential presidential candidate comes close at this time. Not even one from the genuine and not so genuine opposition can produce a suitable challenge.

The potential impeachment also holds significant ramifications for the political landscape in the Philippines. If the impeachment proceeds, it could lead to a period of uncertainty and instability, especially given the prominent position of the Duterte family in Filipino politics. The political and social repercussions of such a development could be far-reaching.

It’s significant to consider the broader context surrounding these events. Removing any top elected official is a serious and consequential process; it can profoundly impact a country’s political landscape. It is crucial for all parties involved to act with prudence and respect for due process, ensuring that the fundamental principles of justice and fairness are upheld.

A possible Sara impeachment has thrust the Philippines into a tumultuous and uncertain period. The allegations and implications surrounding the impeachment plot and the broader social context have made this a matter of significant national importance. For feedback, text to 09451450681 or email at cynchdb@gmail.com.