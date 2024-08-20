Priscilla Meirelles loses daughter’s cellphone to pickpocket

Former beauty queen Priscilla Meirelles has just returned from Brazil, but her return was marred by an unfortunate incident.

While inside a supermarket in Bonifacio Global City, a pickpocket managed to steal her daughter’s phone.

“One of them was able to get one phone inside my bag. Nabuksan nila ang bag ko (They were able to open my bag) while I was waiting in line. Kinuha nila ‘yung phone (They got the phone),” she said in a vlog.

She went to a Taguig police station to report the incident. “Very helpful naman sila. They made a blotter about it,” she said.

Meirelles was actually doing a live vlog while shopping at Uptown Mall.