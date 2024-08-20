Priscilla Meirelles loses daughter’s cellphone to pickpocket

Former beauty queen Priscilla Meirelles has just returned from Brazil, but her return was marred by an unfortunate incident.
While inside a supermarket in Bonifacio Global City, a pickpocket managed to steal her daughter’s phone.
“One of them was able to get one phone inside my bag. Nabuksan nila ang bag ko (They were able to open my bag) while I was waiting in line. Kinuha nila ‘yung phone (They got the phone),” she said in a vlog.
She went to a Taguig police station to report the incident. “Very helpful naman sila. They made a blotter about it,” she said.
Meirelles was actually doing a live vlog while shopping at Uptown Mall.
“Actually, while we were doing the vlog, makikita naman ang mga suspects sa vlog ko eh. Merong dalawang very suspicious na suspects sa vlog na lumapit sa tabi ko while I was vlogging (you can see the suspects in my vlog. There are two very suspicious suspects in the vlog who approached me while I was vlogging). There was an old woman going back and forth,” she said.
“Malas nila kasi nakuha ko mga mukha nila sa vlog ko. Of course, may CCTV sa Marketplace sa Uptown (They were unlucky because I captured their faces in my vlog. Of course, there is CCTV at the Marketplace in Uptown),” she added.
Meirelles had already been warned by some friends to be cautious in BGC due to scammers.
“Masyado akong relaxed. Ang galing nila. Ang bilis nila. Professional na pickpocket ‘yan (I was too relaxed. They’re really good. They’re so fast. That’s a professional pickpocket). My bag has a lock,” she said.
What Maricel Soriano has learned from Mother Lily
Maricel Soriano felt deeply saddened when Regal Matriarch Mother Lily Monteverde passed away recently.
“Sabi ko, ‘Mother, mami-miss kita (I said, ‘Mother, I will miss you),’” Soriano said in a solo mediacon for Lavender Fields.
Soriano revealed that her relationship with Mother Lily was like a mother-daughter bond. During the wake, she promised to visit the Regal producer until her burial, a promise she honored and fulfilled. The veteran actress even came to the wake early in the morning after finishing her taping for Lavender Fields. Growing up, she remembers Mother Lily’s advice to her as one of the original Regal babies.
“Dapat ‘wag lalaki ang ulo. Dapat nakatapak sa lupa. Ang training namin sa kanya ganoon. Kaya kahit saan mo kami dalhin, okay lang kami (One should not get a big head. One should stay grounded. That’s how we trained him. So wherever you take us, we’ll be fine),” she said.
Playing Aster Fields in the series, Soriano admires Jodi Sta. Maria, who plays the titular role. They became close during taping.
“Chika kami nang chika. May pagkataray din ng konti. Ganyang-ganyan ako noong araw (We chatted a lot. There was also a bit of feistiness. I was exactly like that back in the day),” she related.
Vice Ganda pranks mom
In her latest YouTube upload, It’s Showtime host Vice Ganda played a prank on her mom, Rosario. Vice Ganda, in connivance with her sisters, made her mom believe she was participating in a room tour. Instead, they created a scenario where Mommy Rosario was portrayed as a black witch. During the prank, Mommy Rosario showed her room and many family photos. At one point, Vice Ganda discovered a witch doll, a needle and a candle inside one of the cabinets.
“May naglagay diyan. Hindi akin yan (Someone put it there. That’s not mine),” Mommy Rosario told Vice Ganda.
“Tumigil kayo. Baka akalain ng tao mangkukulam ako (Stop it. People might think I’m a witch),” she added.
In the end, the It’s Showtime host admitted to her mom that it was just a prank.