PNP needs diplomatic channels 'to bring back' Alice Guo in Phl

The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Tuesday said it has to go through diplomatic channels to bring back dismissed Bamban Mayor Alice Guo should reports that she has already left the country are true.

PNP spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo said the police organization can coordinate with the police attachés in concerned countries where Guo was reportedly located.

“If there is any effort on the part of the PNP that we can provide, then the PNP is willing… but since, if it is true that she has already left the country, then we have to go through the diplomatic channel to address the possibility of bringing her back here,” Fajardo said.

On Monday, Senator Risa Hontiveros revealed Guo had already left the Philippines despite having been issued an arrest warrant by the Senate and complaints filed against her.

To recall, Guo's real identity was scrutinized by the Senate panel following her inconsistent testimonies about her background and the supposed dubious documents regarding her Filipino citizenship.