PH, Singapore eye stronger environmental collaboration

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) announced on Tuesday that the Philippines and Singapore have reinforced their commitment to deepening collaboration and exploring innovative solutions for inclusive and climate-resilient development. This includes efforts in water resource management, biodiversity conservation, energy transition, and reforestation.

DENR Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo Loyzaga stated that she hosted the President of the Republic of Singapore, H.E. Tharman Shanmugaratnam, on 16 August, 2024. The event brought together representatives from both the private sector and government agencies to discuss sustainable development, leveraging technology to address shared challenges, attracting international investments, and adopting best practices.

This discussion followed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on 15 August between Secretary Loyzaga and Singapore’s Minister for Sustainability and the Environment and Minister-in-charge of Trade Relations, H.E. Grace Fu Hai Yien. The agreement, which facilitates cooperation under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, enables both countries to work together on climate action. This includes meeting emission reduction targets through the development of high-integrity carbon credits while supporting reforestation and community development.

At the event, DENR Secretary Loyzaga and Undersecretary for Integrated Environmental Science Carlos Primo David presented an overview of the DENR Geospatial Database Office’s (GDO) water resource management initiatives. The presentation highlighted the GDO’s achievements in mapping the nation’s natural resources, including water bodies, forests, and mangrove ecosystems.

Department of Energy Secretary Raphael Lotilla and Department of National Defense Secretary Gilberto "Gibo" Teodoro Jr. were also in attendance. President Tharman was accompanied by Minister Grace Fu Hai Yien, Ambassador Constance See, members of the Singaporean Parliament, and other senior government officials.

The Philippine private sector was represented by Mr. Jaime Zobel de Ayala, Ms. Teresita Sy-Coson, Mr. Isidro A. Consunji, Mr. Gerardo Borromeo, and CEOs from Manila Water and Maynilad. Frederick Teo, CEO of Temasek decarbonization accelerator GenZero, and executives from Singaporean companies CarbonSync and Arkadiah were also present.

As these strengthened ties continue to evolve, the DENR and its Singaporean counterparts committed to working together to ensure their partnership yields tangible benefits against the impacts of climate change for both nations.