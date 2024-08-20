PBBM vows expansion of gov’t services

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. pledged to continue enhancing government services during the Bagong Pilipinas Serbisyo Fair (BPSF) Agency Summit 2024 titled “Gabi ng Pagkakaisa.”

“We can do a lot [for] the people as long as we are united. We can change, speed up, and bring government services closer to the citizens. As they say, as long as we want it, we can find a way,” Marcos said.

“And because of your love and dedication, the BPSF became a success. Therefore, to our civil servants, local governments, and other partners in this cause, thank you for your dedication, tireless service, and your sacrifice,” he added.

The President also commended government workers who remain dedicated to their work in their respective offices.

“Your display of diligence and [care] — even under the sun, exposed to the sun like the Speaker [Martin Romualdez] says, if not wet with sweat, wet with rain — just to deliver the public service is priceless. I hope we can maintain the tireless service and appreciate the trust the people have in us,” he said.

Marcos also committed to visit the 61 Bagong Pilipinas Serbisyo Centers as the BPSF expands its reach to the provinces. He emphasized the need for government agencies and local units to leverage technology to improve and broaden service delivery.

The Chief Executive assured that the BPSF is designed for the benefit of the people, noting that mini BPSF events are being organized in the provinces as well.

He called for the different government agencies and local government units to improve and expand the reach of government services by using technology.

Servicing 2.3 million Filipinos

Meanwhile, Marcos boasted that the BPSF has served 2.3 million Filipinos since its inception a year ago.

He said that in his home province of Ilocos Norte, the BPSF has gone to different areas.

“From Ilocos Norte to Tawi-Tawi, the BPSF has toured different provinces. The BPSF has made its way to 21 provinces since we started it less than a year ago,” he said.

The President added that the program has given more than P12 billion in services and more than P5 billion in financial assistance to two million beneficiaries.

“We have delivered vaccines, permits, birth certificates, SSS registrations, as well as applications for loans, PhilHealth registrations including consultations, driver’s licenses, NBI clearances, passports, and many other needs of people who are struggling because government offices are far away,” he said.

The Bagong Pilipinas Serbisyo Fair had its trial run in August 2023 in Biliran province before its official and simultaneous launch in Ilocos Norte, Camarines Sur, Leyte, and Davao de Oro in September 2023.