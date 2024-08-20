Pasay judge’s suspension extended

The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday has extended the indefinite suspension of a Pasay City judge and court clerk who were facing bribery allegations.

In a statement, the SC said that it has adopted the recommendation of the Judicial Integrity Board to extend the suspension of Judge Alberto T. Cansino of Pasay City Regional Trial Court Branch 108 and Officer-in-Charge/Acting Branch Clerk of Court Mariejoy P. Lagman.

The two were initially suspended for 90 days while the investigation was ongoing.

Lagman was arrested in May after allegedly accepting a P6 million bribe from a litigant in exchange for a favorable ruling in a civil case.

She implicated Cansino as the one who ordered the transaction.

The National Bureau of Investigation conducted the entrapment operation based on an anonymous complaint.

Aside from the money, authorities seized a court order signed by Cansino related to the case.