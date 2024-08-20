Pangasinan police arrest two in Villasis for firearm possession

Villasis, Pangasinan — On 19 August, 2024, at around 9:55 PM, the Pangasinan Police Provincial Office (PPO) arrested two suspects in Barangay San Nicolas after receiving a report of a disturbance involving a firearm. The suspects, a 53-year-old farmer and a 33-year-old laborer, both from Villasis, were apprehended following a prompt police response by the town's Municipal Police Station (MPS).

According to the police report, a concerned citizen alerted authorities about the suspects causing trouble, with one of them brandishing a handgun and pointing it at a 26-year-old construction worker. The Villasis police swiftly responded to the scene, leading to the arrest of the suspects and the seizure of a 9mm Armscor pistol, along with a loaded magazine containing seven live rounds and a 12-inch jungle knife.

The arrested suspects are facing charges for violating Republic Act No. 10591, the "Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act," which strictly regulates the ownership and possession of firearms and ammunition in the Philippines. Additionally, they may also be charged under Batas Pambansa Blg. 6, which prohibits the carrying of bladed weapons outside of one’s residence.