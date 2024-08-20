PAL, STB collab seen boosting SG flight bookings

Flag carrier Philippine Airlines (PAL) anticipates that its collaboration with the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) will lead to improvements in flight bookings to Singapore while also aiding in boosting tourist arrivals in the neighboring country.

In an interview on Tuesday, PAL president Capt. Stanley K. Ng said the company is not yet increasing its number of flights to Singapore but he noted that the partnership with STB is “going to help” improve the numbers.

“No plans yet (on increasing flights to Singapore) but (the partnership) will be good. We can promote Singapore more through the partnership. You have heard about the initiatives and the new attractions in Singapore, it’s gonna help,” Ng said.

New heights

Yesterday, PAL and the STB took their partnership to new heights by signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to formalize their full-year collaboration.

The alliance aims to encourage Filipino travelers to discover the allure of Singapore as a must-visit destination.

Through this MoU, PAL and STB will leverage their extensive networks and resources to craft programs that cater to the preferences and interests of Filipino travelers.

From adventures for adrenaline seekers to retreats for relaxation enthusiasts, and family-friendly attractions to nightlife destinations, there will be something for everyone to discover in Singapore.

Travel, flight promos

Furthermore, the partnership will encompass joint marketing initiatives, including travel and flight promotion campaigns.