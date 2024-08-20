P350K worth of shabu seized in San Fernando

The City of San Fernando Police Station, in collaboration with multiple law enforcement agencies, successfully apprehended a High-Value Individual (HVI) and seized over P350,000 worth of shabu during a buy-bust operation in Brgy. Poro, San Fernando City, La Union, on the night of August 19, 2024.

The operation, conducted between 10:00 PM and 11:45 PM, was planned and executed by San Fernando Police with support from PDEA and other agencies.

The suspect, a 46-year-old construction worker and resident of Brgy. Poro, was found in possession of approximately 52 grams of suspected shabu, distributed across nine heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets. The seized illegal drugs have an estimated street value of P353,600.

Law enforcement officers also recovered several items from the suspect, including a P1,000 bill used as marked buy-bust money, two mobile phones, a white Yamaha Mio motorcycle, a black coin purse, a brown pouch, and a wooden-handled double-bladed knife. All seized items were promptly marked and inventoried at the scene, in the presence of mandatory witnesses and the suspect, as required by law.

The suspect is currently in the custody of the City of San Fernando Police Station and is expected to face charges for violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.