P16M worth of Kush seized in Clark

Clark Freeport Zone, Pampanga—Authorities from the Clark Drug Interdiction Task Group (Clark-DITG) intercepted two wooden crates on Tuesday, 19 August, containing high-grade Kush marijuana valued at approximately P16,168,900.

The crates, declared as "Sofa Sets" and shipped from Bangkok, Thailand, were flagged by the Bureau of Customs (BOC) during a routine X-ray inspection. Suspecting foul play, the BOC alerted the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Clark, the Aviation Security Unit 3 (AVSEU 3), and other Clark-DITG members. A thorough investigation ensued, with assistance from a Narcotics Detection Dog (NDD) that confirmed the presence of illegal substances.

Upon inspection, authorities discovered 23 transparent plastic bags containing approximately 10.406 kilograms of Kush hidden within the crates, which were falsely labeled as "Two Pcs Seat Sofa" under HAWB No. V0431587009. The confiscated drugs were immediately sent to the PDEA Laboratory for analysis. The consignee, located in Hermosa, Bataan, now faces charges under RA 9165, the "Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002."

PBGen. Christopher N. Abrahano, Director of the Philippine National Police Aviation Security Group (AVSEGROUP), praised the seamless coordination and swift action of the Clark-DITG. "This operation is a testament to our unwavering commitment to combating drug smuggling. The PNP AVSEGROUP, along with our airport partners, remains ever-vigilant in ensuring the safety and security of our country’s gateways," he stated.

An initial inventory of the seized drugs was conducted in the presence of an elected local government official from Pampanga and a representative from the Office of the City Prosecutor of Mabalacat, Pampanga, ensuring transparency and accountability.