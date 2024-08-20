P16.1-M marijuana kush seized from sofa shipment

CLARK FREEPORT ZONE, Pampanga — Authorities at Clark Freeport Zone intercepted two wooden crates containing high-grade marijuana kush, valued at approximately P16,168,900.

The successful operation, which took place on 19 August, highlights the ongoing efforts of the Clark Drug Interdiction Task Group (Clark-DITG) to combat the illicit drug trade.

The crates, which had been misdeclared as “Sofa Sets” and shipped from Bangkok, Thailand, were flagged by the Bureau of Customs (BoC) during a routine X-ray inspection.

Suspecting foul play, the BoC alerted the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Clark, the Aviation Security Unit 3 (AVSEU 3), and other Clark-DITG members. A thorough investigation ensued, aided by a Narcotics Detection Dog (NDD) that confirmed the presence of illegal substances.

Upon inspection, the authorities discovered 23 transparent plastic bags containing approximately 10.406 kilograms of marijuana kush hidden within the crates, which were falsely labeled as “Two Pcs Seat Sofa” under HAWB No. V0431587009.

The confiscated drugs were immediately sent to the PDEA Laboratory for analysis, and the consignee, located in Hermosa, Bataan, is now facing charges under RA 9165, the “Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.”

PBGen. Christopher N. Abrahano, director of PNP AVSEGROUP, praised the seamless coordination and swift action of the Clark-DITG. “This operation is a testament to our unwavering commitment to combating drug smuggling. The PNP AVSEGROUP, along with our airport partners, remains ever-vigilant in ensuring the safety and security of our country’s gateways,” he stated.

An initial inventory of the seized drugs was conducted in the presence of an elected local government official from Pampanga and a representative from the Office of the City Prosecutor of Mabalacat, Pampanga, ensuring transparency and accountability.

Determined crackdown

Meanwhile, in a determined crackdown on the illegal drug trade, the City of San Fernando Police Station, together with multiple law enforcement agencies, successfully apprehended a high-value individual and seized over P350,000 worth of shabu during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Poro, San Fernando City, La Union, on the night of 19 August.

The operation, which took place between 10 p.m.and 11:45 p.m., was meticulously planned and executed by the City of San Fernando Police Station, with the support of RID1, LUPIU, LUPDEU, TSC-RMFB1, 1st and 2nd LUPMFC, and PDEA LUPO, in coordination with PDEA RO1 under control number 10003-0824-0242.

The suspect, a 46-year-old construction worker and resident of Barangay Poro, was caught in possession of approximately 52 grams of suspected shabu, distributed across nine heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets. The seized illegal drugs have an estimated street value of P353,600.

In addition to the illegal drugs, law enforcement officers recovered several items from the suspect, including a P1,000 bill used as marked buy-bust money, two mobile phones (a Samsung and an Oppo), a white Yamaha Mio motorcycle, a black coin purse, a brown pouch, and a wooden-handled double-bladed knife. All seized items were promptly marked and inventoried at the scene, in the presence of mandatory witnesses and the suspect, as required by law.