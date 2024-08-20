NU, FEU aim to recover

National University and Far Eastern University collide in a duel of top contenders seeking to rebound from previous setbacks as action in the V-League Men’s Collegiate Challenge heats up on Wednesday at the Paco Arena in Manila.

The Bulldogs dropped a four-set thriller to University of Santo Tomas (UST) while the Tamaraws absorbed a heart-breaking reverse sweep to University of Perpetual Help System Dalta, making their 3 p.m. encounter a key match for the fierce University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) rivals in the pre-season tournament.

In the 5 p.m. clash, Letran College aims to ignite a win streak when it faces winless Emilio Aguinaldo College in this eight-team tourney organized by Sports Vision.

The Knights hope to keep the momentum of their three-set romp over Ateneo de Manila University while the Generals are hard-pressed to break into the win column after yielding their first three games to the De La Salle University, the Bulldogs and the Blue Eagles.

“We’re still preparing because they are our rivals in the NCAA (National Collegiate Athletic Association). Of course, we respect their performance so we have to do our best to prepare,” Letran coach Brian Esquibel said.

Meanwhile, University of the Philippines and University of the East, who are both holding 1-1 cards, face off in the lone women’s showdown at 12 noon.