NEW WAVE: LAKAT SUSTAINABLES X NAZARENO/LICHAUCO COLLECTION FOR ARTEFINO 2024

“In this post-pandemic, digital age, Nazareno/Lichauco longed to return to nature, history and utilitarianism. When one thinks of utilitarianism, it is about something designed to be practical or useful. In philosophy, utilitarianism is a concept that prescribes actions to maximize happiness and well-being. That, after all, is why we are here on Earth anyway, isn’t it?”

These are the words of wisdom from the celebrated design duo that has been brilliantly rethinking, re-creating and elevating the shape, size and proportions of things to come.

This is what life is today: a more sensible, selfless and realistic mindset that perpetuates relevance with a conscience. It’s about fashioning mindfulness that’s not just a covetable piece, wardrobe classic, or everyday wear, nor is it merely the latest trend -- it truly is a lifestyle.