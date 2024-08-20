NEW WAVE: LAKAT SUSTAINABLES X NAZARENO/LICHAUCO COLLECTION FOR ARTEFINO 2024

“In this post-pandemic, digital age, Nazareno/Lichauco longed to return to nature, history and utilitarianism. When one thinks of utilitarianism, it is about something designed to be practical or useful. In philosophy, utilitarianism is a concept that prescribes actions to maximize happiness and well-being. That, after all, is why we are here on Earth anyway, isn’t it?”
These are the words of wisdom from the celebrated design duo that has been brilliantly rethinking, re-creating and elevating the shape, size and proportions of things to come.
This is what life is today: a more sensible, selfless and realistic mindset that perpetuates relevance with a conscience. It’s about fashioning mindfulness that’s not just a covetable piece, wardrobe classic, or everyday wear, nor is it merely the latest trend -- it truly is a lifestyle.
LAKAT is a product that allows consumers to be part of this new mindset, gaining happiness by contributing to environmental conservation. The wave design aligns with LAKAT’s sustainability goals, supporting life below water as well as on land. It’s a brilliant concept that is very much in tune with the times.
LAKAT’s newest collaboration with design duo Nazareno/Lichauco (N/L) was an idea hatched in 2023. Michael recalls, “CITEM/FAME contacted us and told us that Nazareno/Lichauco would lead the designers for the Fashion Sector in the Design Commune Program. We seized the opportunity. For us, N/L is in a league of its own when it comes to high-level design. Their vision and values align with ours, especially regarding sustainable development goals, innovation and a strong design sense.”
The first prototypes were completed within three months of design development, but it took an entire year to finalize and produce the collection, which consists of eight styles. “The crucial first step was coming up with the design for the new collection,” says Michael and Banj. “Then it was an endless process of communication between designers and producers until all the gaps in the design process and setting up the product line were filled.
Each pair from the LAKAT x Nazareno/Lichauco collection features shapes and forms reminiscent of glamping by a lake or traveling to the beach. The color blocking of earth tones, along with vibrant reds, pinks and purples, explores the design possibilities of using azo-free dyes and working with Philippine tropical fibers. Nazareno/Lichauco share that they resonated with the innovation and craftsmanship that went into each pair.
“This is the first time we’ve designed with a certain type of pineapple fiber, and we really wanted to play with colors, contrasts and shapes. Using azo-free dyes was definitely important, especially since we need to be socially conscious of the objects we design and buy.”
The path to take is forward, with long, slow strides. With it comes a strong and firm sense of well-being and mindfulness. LAKAT is fashioned with a modest conscience that prides itself on community, culture, forward style and, most importantly, happiness, continuing to create the wave of the future.
LAKAT X Nazareno/Lichauco will launch exclusively at ArteFino Fair 2024 from 22 to 25 August at The Fifth at Rockwell. For more updates, check out Instagram @lakatsustainables.