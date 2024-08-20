N. Samar pushes abaca production to higher level

CATARMAN, Northern Samar — The Northern Samar provincial government is taking a lead in pushing productivity of abaca farmers in the province, not only in terms of increasing the harvest but also in value adding to increase the income of the farmers.

In partnership with Philippine Fiber Industry Development Authority (PhilFIDA) and Philippine Rural Development Project (PRDP) of the Department of Agriculture, the Provincial Agriculture Office (PAO) set up the Northern Samar Abaca Fiber Enterprise (NSAFE) project which consolidates and trades high-quality abaca fibers in the province.

Provincial Agriculturist Jose Luis Acompanado said the provincial government was able to get a P16.6-million grant from PRDP for the setting up of the NSAFE project.

Under this project, the Centralized Farmers Association (CEFA) will buy the abaca tuxies (partially processed abaca fiber) from the different farmer associations and process them into high-quality abaca fiber.

Northern Samar has 3,785 registered abaca farmers across the province with over 12,000 hectares planted in the towns like Mondragon, Silvino Lubos and Lope De Vega. The vast expanse of abaca fields does not only provide steady livelihood for the farmers but also a key driver of its potential in the textile industry.

Recently, the provincial government donated P5.1 million worth of farm machineries and equipment to abaca farmers’ associations.

The turnover included a hauling truck, bailing machine, a forklift diesel engine, and 10 portable stripping machines to the Centralized Farmers Association of Mondragon, Luisita Farmers Association of Victoria, San Isidro Agro-Livestock Association of San Isidro, Mainland Farmers Producers Cooperative of Laoang, and the Samahan ng Kababaihan sa Barangay of Lope De Vega.

“This farm equipment will facilitate value-added products, generating more income and investment opportunities for our farmers beyond just abaca hemp,” said Provincial Economic Development and Investment Promotions officer Jhon Allen Berbon. His office is tasked with developing the potential of value-adding abaca products in the province, such as abaca fiber cloth and more.