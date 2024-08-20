Meralco resumes CSP for 1,000-MW power supply

To guarantee uninterrupted services throughout its franchise area, the Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) is poised to restart its deferred competitive selection process (CSP), which aims to procure 1,000 megawatts (MW) of power supply.

In a Tuesday press release, Meralco announced that the resumption of the CSP will enable the power distributor to procure cost-effective power requirements. It aligns with the company’s mandate to provide reliable and affordable electricity to consumers.

“We will now resume the bidding procedures for both the 600 MW and 400 MW CSPs, for which new bid bulletins will be issued particularly concerning the timelines,” Meralco said.

“We likewise reiterate that all CSPs for our supply requirements are strictly conducted by existing rules of the Department of Energy and Energy Regulatory Commission which have the primary jurisdiction over the CSPs,” it added.

Two separate rounds

The planned CSP is composed of two separate rounds: one for the supply of 600 MW and the other for 400 MW.

For Meralco’s invitation to bid for a contract capacity of 600 MW, the bid submission deadline was initially scheduled for 2 August but is now moved to 27 August.

Meanwhile, for the contract capacity of 400 MW, whose deadline was initially set on 3 September, Meralco said it is still finalizing details and a new deadline will be announced within the week. Both power deals should be effective in September next year.

As mandated by government regulators, all CSPs should be conducted openly and transparently.

To recall, the CSPs were temporarily suspended after the Taguig City Regional Trial Court issued a temporary restraining order against the two power deals due to the supposed “disastrous” impact of the power deals on Malampaya-fueled power plants.