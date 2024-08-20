Manila intensifies fight vs dengue

The local government of Manila will conduct fogging operations in all 103 public elementary schools in anticipation of a dengue outbreak during the rainy season.

This comes as Mayor Honey Lacuna said that she has ordered misting teams to respond to requests from communities.

She also urged residents to maintain clean surroundings and cooperate with barangay officials in the fight against dengue.

“Dengue is a preventable disease. It is carried by mosquitoes but can be avoided by keeping the environment clean,” Lacuna said.

“Don’t leave stagnant water, clean the canals because that’s where dengue-carrying mosquitoes breed,” she added.

To recall, the city recorded 131 suspected, probable and confirmed dengue cases from 21 July to 9 August with one death.

The mayor also encouraged young people to download the “Kapitan Ligtas” game app to learn about dengue prevention.