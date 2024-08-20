Make-believe

China is dangerously living in a fantasy world in which it dictates international norms and where it is invincible to global responsibility, reflected in its response to the recent skirmishes near Sabina Shoal.

The National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea (NTF-WPS) said two Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) vessels were damaged after colliding with China Coast Guard (CCG) ships while en route to Patag and Lawak Islands to resupply military personnel.

The Chinese vessels tried to block the PCG ships in the disputed waterway.

Based on the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), the Philippines has jurisdiction over the shoal but China arbitrarily claims it is part of its territory based on vague historical records.

The ramming incidents followed the recent flare-dropping by Chinese jet fighters near the flight path of a Philippine Air Force aircraft conducting a routine maritime patrol over Bajo de Masinloc.

In a statement issued through its usual mouthpieces, China claimed the PCG vessels provocatively entered the waters near Sabina Shoal.

Beijing said the “Philippine side has attempted to shift the blame, and the US and the West followed a scripted response to defend the Philippines and smear China.”

Despite footage contradicting its claim, China cited “facts” showing the collision “was fully the responsibility of the Philippine side.”

Amazingly, it claimed the Philippines has undermined regional peace and stability.

China accused the PCG of what the CCG has been continuously doing which is establishing a permanent presence in the areas of dispute in the West Philippine Sea.

In 2012, China occupied Scarborough Shoal after a standoff between Philippine and Chinese vessels.

China did not adhere to an agreement to leave the disputed sea feature and has never left.

The two PCG vessels were subjected to the same treatment as the supply boats delivering provisions to Marines stationed on the grounded BRP Sierra Madre at Ayungin Shoal.

The PCG ships were suspected to be on their way to resupply the BRP Teresa Magbanua which is monitoring illegal fishing in the WPS which has become rampant.

Beijing accused the Philippines of intending to establish a long-term presence at Sabina Shoal using the same strategy it applied when it grounded the Sierra Madre at Ayungin.

China’s paranoia is being reinforced by the indefensibility of its position that goes against an agreement it had agreed to and signed, which is the UNCLOS.

The 2016 Permanent Court of Arbitration ruling was based entirely on the provisions of UNCLOS but which China said it did not recognize since it never participated in the tribunal’s proceedings.

Worse, the Chinese statement accused President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. of pushing the envelope against China for “domestic political considerations, with his administration facing criticism of weak governance and the slow development of the tourism economy, which has drawn questions from the people of the Philippines.”

Injecting a political dimension to the conflict only shows China’s desperation amid the failure of the arguments it is peddling to the world about its expansive claims to the South China Sea.

It also indicated an irritation with the current leadership of the Philippines that may consequently point to its possible involvement in destabilization plots to pave the way for the return of the old guard that China is comfortable with.

Again, the Philippines was accused of being a pawn in the overall strategy of the Western nations to contain China.

It is incredible that throughout its discourse, China never entertained the possibility that its expansive territorial demarcation was in violation of international rules.

China must show that it is grounded in reality and consider negotiating a settlement based on international conventions that it had vowed to uphold several times.