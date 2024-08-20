Intact Beermen gun for revenge

Games today:

(Smart Araneta Coliseum)

5 p.m. — Converge vs Terrafirma

7:30 p.m. — Phoenix vs San Miguel Beer

Newly-minted eight-time Most Valuable Player (MVP) June Mar Fajardo leads San Miguel Beer as it sets its redemption bid in motion against Phoenix in Group B of the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Governors’ Cup today at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Following a heartbreaking loss in the Philippine Cup finals two months ago, the Beermen are raring to begin their quest for another title shot in the season-opening conference.

Tipoff is set at 7:30 p.m. following the 5 p.m. tussle between Converge and new-look Terrafirma.

Aside from bringing in former Memphis Grizzlies Jordan Adams to take over as import for Lithuanian Tauras Jogela, the Beermen are also parading an intact star-studded crew, making the team one of the early favorites.

Taking the helm is Fajardo, who bagged a record eighth MVP following a stellar showing the previous season, backed by CJ Perez, Don Trollano, Terrence Romeo, Marcio Lassiter and Jericho Cruz.

San Miguel was eliminated in the semifinals by eventual runner-up Barangay San Miguel in the previous edition of the competition last year.

Despite packing immense firepower, Gallent knows the import-laden tournament won’t be a cakewalk. San Miguel came a win close to completing an elimination round sweep in the all-Filipino conference only to be spoiled by the Bolts.

This time, it’s a whole new ballgame.

“It’s gonna be tough but we just have to play as a team and play our brand of basketball. Just forget about the Meralco (finals) loss in the finals and pick up this coming conference and I think we’re gonna be okay,” Gallent said.

And though it is as a healthier Fuel Masters will try to turn their fortunes around after an early exit in the Philippine Cup.

Phoenix tapped Jayveous Mckinnis as reinforcement and will introduce a talented rookie forward in 6-foot-7 Kai Ballungay.

“We’re very excited because last conference we had a lot of injuries so we’re coming in very healthy. Tyler Tio is back in the starting (guard) position, Raul Soyud is back healthy also and so are the other players,” Fuel Masters coach Jamike Jarin said.

Meanwhile, veteran big man Christian Standhardinger, who was Fajardo’s runner-up in the MVP race, and guard Stanley Pringle will make their debuts for the Dyip after getting traded by Ginebra for Rookie of the Year winner Stephen Holt and Isaac Go.