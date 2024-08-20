House reiterates: Bato should face EJK probe

House lawmakers on Tuesday renewed their call for Sen. Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa to appear before a congressional panel investigating the killings during the Duterte administration’s war on drugs.

Dela Rosa, the former Philippine National Police (PNP) chief who led the drug crackdown, has repeatedly refused to attend the hearings, arguing that the issue has been investigated multiple times.

“I have nothing to say against the quad comm because they are doing their job,” Dela Rosa said Monday, referring to the congressional panel. “There is only one committee there that I don’t like.”

But lawmakers said the issue would not be resolved unless Dela Rosa testifies.

“When you say except, it’s like an admission of guilt,” said Representative Mohamad Dimaporo. “You say repetitive, that’s because the problem is never being resolved.”

The House panel, composed of four committees, is investigating the killings, which human rights groups say numbered in the tens of thousands. The government puts the figure at over 7,000.

Dela Rosa has cited interparliamentary courtesy as a reason for not attending the House hearings.