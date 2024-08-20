Hontiveros tells DFA: Revoke Guo's Phl passport

Senator Risa Hontiveros on Tuesday has called on the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) to cancel the Philippine passport of dismissed Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo, who is allegedly no longer in the country.

According to Hontiveros, Alice Guo, believed to be the same person as Chinese national Guo Hua Ping, has no right to use a Philippine passport.

“This fake Filipino really has the nerve. She even used a Philippine passport to escape. Her passport should be made null and void immediately,” she said in a statement.

“Canceling her passport will limit her travels. It will be easier to track her down if she can't just roam around. And besides, she does not have the right to use a Philippine passport in the first place,” she added.

On Monday, Hontiveros revealed in a privilege speech that Guo had already left the country last month and went to Malaysia.

The Bureau of Immigration has since confirmed this, adding that intel from the agency’s counterparts abroad verified that Guo also transferred to Indonesia after being in Singapore.

Hontiveros said that Guo’s Philippine passport “should have been immediately canceled” since her identity and nationality as Filipino had already been proven to be a lie.

“I hope our agencies have already done this. The failure to apprehend Alice Guo only shows the lack of better interagency coordination,” said Hontiveros.