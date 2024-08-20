Guo in Indonesia; lawyer denies exit

Dismissed Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo is currently in Indonesia, according to the Bureau of Immigration (BI) which confirmed her illegal departure from the Philippines.

BI spokesperson Dana Sandoval said Guo fled to Indonesia on 18 August after leaving the Philippines on 16 July for Malaysia and then crossing to Singapore.

“In our monitoring of counterpart intelligence information, we have learned that she is currently in Indonesia. She crossed over from Singapore on 18 August,” Sandoval told Super Radyo dzBB on Tuesday.

The BI is not ruling out the possible involvement of some immigration officials in Guo’s departure.

Guo is being sought by authorities for alleged involvement in serious crimes connected to a Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (POGO) hub in Bamban.

She faces accusations of human trafficking and illegal detention connected to POGO operations at the Baofu Land Development compound, which is located behind the Bamban municipal hall and when it was raided revealed the illegal activities.

This led to Guo’s preventive suspension and the ongoing Senate investigation.

Remulla issues ultimatum

Meanwhile, Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin C. Remulla announced that sanctions would be imposed on those who facilitated or participated in Guo’s illegal exit from the country.

Remulla has ordered a thorough investigation into Guo’s escape and warned that those involved will face the full force of the law. He also instructed BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco to submit a report immediately.

Last month, the BI assured the public that Alice Guo and Guo Hua Ping were included in the Immigration Lookout Bulletin (ILBO), which was intended to monitor their movements and prevent their departure. Despite this, the BI confirmed that Guo managed to leave the country with her siblings, Sheila and Wesley Guo.

“As civil servants, we have sworn to uphold integrity, transparency, and accountability in all our actions,” Remulla said. “This is a final warning to any BI personnel involved in Guo’s escape despite strict government restrictions. You can either come forward and reveal the truth, or wait until I personally uncover the facts, which will lead to serious consequences.”

Remulla added, “We will investigate the possibility that Guo’s legal team may have assisted in her exit. While lawyers have a duty to protect their clients’ interests, they also have a responsibility to uphold the rule of law and protect the public interest.”

Guo still in Phl — lawyer

However, Stephen David, Guo’s lawyer, said yesterday in a television interview his client assured him she was “100 percent” in the country.

David said he spoke with Guo on Monday, and she assured him that she was still in the Philippines. He admitted though that he could not verify her exact location.

“I can’t confirm the reports; perhaps they have some basis. But according to my conversation with my client, she told me she is in the Philippines,” David said, adding that Guo’s assurance made it difficult for him to agree with Senator Riza Hontiveros’ statements.

Hontiveros in a privilege speech on Monday said that Guo, who a fingerprint analysis showed was Chinese national Guo Hua Ping, left the country on 18 July for Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

PAOCC: Go visited

3 countries

Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) spokesperson Winston Casio said Guo left the Philippines and went to at least three Southeast Asian countries, most recently Indonesia.

Casio detailed her supposed escape route: from Denpasar, Indonesia to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on 18 July via Batik Air; from Kuala Lumpur to Singapore on 21 July via Jetstar Asia 686; and from Singapore to Batam, Indonesia on 18 August via ferry.

Casio said PAOCC members have been anxious about Guo’s escape but are prepared for any forthcoming investigations. On Monday evening, BI Commissioner Tansingco said Guo had exited the country without passing through Philippine immigration, based on intelligence information.

Lawyer: Provide evidence

David challenged the authorities to provide evidence, such as video footage, if Guo was indeed outside the country.

“If there is evidence that she is in Malaysia or Singapore, they should show a video or some proof of her presence there,” David said.

He expressed confidence that Guo would appear “in due time” when she feels it is safe. He also said he trusted lawyer Elmer Galicia who notarized Guo’s counter-affidavit on 14 August in San Jose del Monte City, Bulacan.

The counter-affidavit was in response to a qualified human trafficking complaint related to the raid on the POGO hub in Bamban, which resulted in the rescue of over 800 foreign nationals.

David asserted he believed that Guo was still in the Philippines, given that a lawyer, Galicia, had signed her counter-affidavit.

DFA urged to cancel

Guo’s passport

Hontiveros called on the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) to cancel Guo’s Philippine passport.

She said that Guo should not have the right to use a Philippine passport.

“This individual, who has no legitimate claim to Filipino citizenship, audaciously used a Philippine passport to escape,” Hontiveros said in a statement. “Her passport should be revoked immediately.”

“She does not deserve to use a Philippine passport and canceling it will prevent her from roaming freely,” she added.

House sets probe

Meanwhile, leaders at the House of Representatives have called for an investigation into how Guo managed to escape the country, suspecting a possible collusion with government officials, particularly in the BI.

Assistant Majority Leader Jefferson Khonghun said Guo could not have fled without assistance from BI officials, who are responsible for overseeing airports and seaports.

“It is crucial to investigate this matter thoroughly and hold accountable those responsible,” Khonghun said in a press conference on Tuesday. “We are not convinced that Alice Guo could have accomplished this without help, particularly from corrupt BI officials.”

Khonghun also emphasized the need to investigate the lawyers involved in her case, including the one who notarized her affidavit for the DoJ.

“There are many individuals beyond the BI who may be implicated. We need to examine their roles in Alice Guo’s escape,” he said.