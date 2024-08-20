Guo 'in cahoots' with BI, says solons

Leaders at the House of Representatives want to launch an investigation into why dismissed Bamban Mayor Alice Guo managed to allegedly escape the country, raising suspicions that she was in cahoots with some government officials, particularly in the Bureau of Immigration (BI).

Assistant Majority Leader Jefferson Khonghun is keen that Guo cannot flee the country without secret assistance from the “corrupt” BI officials, who are principally responsible for guarding airports and seaports.

“It should be investigated and those people who are guilty should be held accountable because we are not convinced that Alice Guo can do that without help, especially from the corrupt officials of the Bureau of Immigration,” Khonghun said in a briefing.

“Of course, we also need to hold accountable the lawyers who covered her and her departure, especially the one who notarized her affidavit to the Department of Justice. There are many people, not just the BI who are involved. They need to answer what are their contribution, especially in the escape of Alice Guo,” he added.

To recall, Senator Risa Hontiveros, who spearheaded the probe on the illegal operations of Philippine Offshore Gaming Operations in Bamban, disclosed in a privilege speech on Monday that Guo, also identified as Guo Hua Ping, left the Philippines on 18 June for Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Backing Khonghun’s theory, House Deputy Majority Leader Jude Acidre also suspects government insiders might have had a hand in Guo's escape.

“It won't happen without the cooperation of a few in the government or someone in the government has failed,” said Acidre.

“If the flight is indeed an admission of guilt, that means, regardless of the speculative allegations against Alice Guo, we can now say that there is truth in that. Otherwise, she wouldn't have left,” he added.