Gilas Women nearly shock world No. 8 Brazil

Instead of feeling dejected after taking a heartbreaking loss to world No. 8 Brazil, Gilas Pilipinas Women are even more driven to score a win in the FIBA World Cup Pre-Qualifying Tournament at the Kigali Arena in Rwanda.

Still reeling from a 77-74 decision on Monday, the dribblers of head coach Pat Aquino insists the squad is out to prove that it deserves to play in the cagefest.

Clutch free throws from Aline Moura and Caca Martins in the dying seconds of the game gave Brazil a 1-0 win-loss record in the Group C.

“There are really times that you play the best and you have to level up with the best and I think we did it. Hopefully, we can do it again with other teams,” Aquino said.

“They wanted to prove that they belong.”

The Philippines showed up and proved it has the potential to slug it out with the best teams.

Veteran Jack Animam led the No. 40 Philippines with a double-double output of 18 points and 21 rebounds while Afril Bernardino dropped 14 points and seven rebounds against Brazil.

But Aquino and his wards know they will have to keep fighting to get at least a top two spot to make it to the semifinal.

At press time, the Filipina dribblers are playing against No. 16 Hungary while they will be going up against No. 25 Senegal on Thursday at 5 p.m. (Manila time).

Aquino said the key will be dictating the pace of the game.

Should the Philippines get into the semis and face the best teams in Group D, it’s anybody’s ball game as the squads duke it out for the lone slot for the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup Qualifying Tournament.

“For me, it’s about momentum. We gotta be ready with that and maybe we have to be ready with the close games,” Aquino said.

“The girls know how to play it. Again, it’s an experience, and we are glad to know, glad to learn about it.”

“Hopefully we can develop, change, and be ready with those things in the future games.”