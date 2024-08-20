Gilas Women absorb 32-point loss vs Hungary

Gilas Pilipinas Women are on the brink of elimination after a 60-97 loss to Hungary in the FIBA World Cup Pre-Qualifying Tournament at the Kigali Arena in Kigali early Wednesday (Manila time).

The Philippines has absorbed its second straight loss in the tournament, and it would take a miracle for the team to make it to the semifinal.

Agnes Torok led the charge for the Hungarians with 25 points behind a near-perfect 10-of-11 shooting clip while Reka Lelik and Debora Dubei scored 13 points each.

Afril Bernardino and Ella Fajardo were the only Gilas Women players to reach in double digits, dropping 11 and 10 points, respectively.

The Philippines has one more match in Group C as it faces Senegal on Thursday at 5 p.m. at the same venue.