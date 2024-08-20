FUTURE LOOKS BRIGHT: Akari lights up ‘Home of the UAAP’

A 6,000-seater state-of-the-art stadium will rise at the heart of Pasig City as the home of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP).

Akari Lighting & Technology Corp. and the country’s premier collegiate league have struck a groundbreaking partnership to build the “Home of the UAAP” — a dedicated facility for indoor sporting events including the crowd-drawing centerpiece basketball and volleyball competitions.

The project, which will be built on a sprawling 1.8-hectare of land, will commence construction by the last quarter of this year.

Expected completion will be in 2027 just in time for the league’s Season 90 to be hosted by National University.

UAAP Season 87 chairman and University of the Philippines (UP) president Atty. Angelo “Jijil” Jimenez and Akari chief executive officer Christopher Tiu led the signing of the memorandum of agreement on Tuesday at the Atencio-Libunao Hall inside the UP Diliman campus.

“At Akari, we believe in building legacies that go beyond lighting solutions,” Tiu said.

“This ‘Home of the UAAP’ project is our way of supporting grassroots sports development, where young student-athletes can grow, excel, and shine on the national stage. I am honored that Akari is playing a pivotal role in shaping the future of varsity sports in the Philippines.”

Fr. Aldrin Suan, CM of Adamson University, who serves as chairperson of the negotiating panel for the “Home of the UAAP,” UAAP executive director Atty. Rene “Rebo” Saguisag Jr. and Board representative Atty. Carlo Vistan of UP.

“We are incredibly thankful to Akari for this generous partnership. After years of dreaming and planning, the UAAP finally has a place to call home. This facility will not only host competitions but will also stand as a testament to the spirit of unity and excellence that the UAAP represents,” Jimenez said.

Headed by principal architect Albert Yu, ASYA Design Partner unveiled the project’s concept design at the event showcasing the “Home of the UAAP” as a sports-themed lifestyle complex and recreational establishment that will redefine ways students and their families can watch the UAAP games.

An “8” shape design highlights the arena’s façade paying homage to the eight schools of the UAAP.

Another distinct feature of the stadium is its exterior lighting which changes to the winning school’s color after each game.

The facility will also serve as the headquarters of the UAAP, where officials can conduct meetings and league matters.

Discussions between Akari and the UAAP for the project began in March 2023.

“The Home of the UAAP is not just for the league itself; it is for the student-athletes who represent the heart and soul of the UAAP. This is their home—a place where they can compete, grow, and thrive,” Saguisag said.