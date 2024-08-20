Fortune swears Pacquiao still has it

Add renowned conditioning coach Justin Fortune on the list of boxing personages who firmly believe the Filipino legend still has it.

“Faster, stronger and experienced,” Fortune told ESNEWS.

Fortune, originally from Australia, and Pacquiao have a long history together stretching back to the buildup for the first fight with Marco Antonio Barrera in 2003.

“Even at 45 (years old),” the one-time powerlifter and heavyweight added.

Pacquiao’s name is being linked to a reigning World Boxing Council welterweight champion Mario Barrios.

There are talks swirling that the two are bound to square off in late-October or November in Las Vegas.

Pacquiao, who turns 46 this December, fought Japanese MMA and kickboxing ace Rukiya Anpo last month in an exhibition match in Saitama, Japan.

Last time he fought professionally, Pacquiao, boxing’s one and only eight-division world champion, dropped a decision to Cuban Yordenis Ugas at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.