First Lady Liza Marcos: A mother’s touch to the nation

For the first time in over 20 years, the nation has a First Lady in Liza Araneta-Marcos. Although the title and the purpose of this role have not changed during the course of our history, it must be duly noted that this position is significant to this day.

First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos plays an important role in the current administration, as the causes and initiatives that she believes in give stakeholders a familiar and relatable face.

The First Lady’s office, often involved in culture, heritage, humanitarian and charitable causes, serves as a voice in the administration with programs such as Likha and LAB for ALL giving it the personification of a mother to those who receive her care.

The Likha program promotes the cultural heritage and artistic innovation of Filipinos showcasing the different traditional crafts in the country.

It has had three reiterations, each time presenting different flavors that reflect the country’s proud history of traditional crafts and art.

This initiative also celebrates the work of Filipinos specially working in textiles, weaving and traditional clothing — all of which present a deep sense of connection with our past as well as the future.

While Mrs. Marcos is a lawyer and an educator who had served as a professor in different universities across the country, her love for the people is on a different level as signified by the LAB for ALL program.

The First Lady has visited more than 30 locations, bringing health services to those in need.

She also brings the different government agencies with her in every visit, ensuring that the less fortunate receive the full support of the government for their needs, including jobs, agricultural support, financial assistance, livelihood and social benefits, seminars and scholarships.

With this, each Filipino is empowered to show their very best and unleash their maximum potential.

Special touch

Back home in Malacañang, her touch has transformed the Philippines seat of power into a more vibrant establishment we have come to know.

Through the initiative of the First Lady following Executive Order 26 “to conserve and protect cultural heritage sites around Malacanang Palace, the Goldenberg Mansion in 2023 underwent a renovation to become a cultural center and events space.

Significant transformations have also ushered in the return of the historic Laperal Mansion in Manila, serving as the President’s guest house for foreign dignitaries.

The Maharlika Hangar, a place where foreign leaders and visitors of the President are received, is given a new look and also serves as the holding place for the Chief Executive when leaving for and arriving from official visits.

Extending her love for knowledge and teaching, she also led the opening of the Presidential Library at the National Library of the Philippines where over 40,000 books were loaned from the Palace.

The makeover of Malacañang Palace is more than unprecedented in recent years with renovations to key parts of the executive building.

The sleeping quarters of the Palace staff, as well as locker rooms, restrooms and pantry, have been upgraded to make them more comfortable.

The renewed utilization of several parts of the Malacañang grounds is a result of the First Lady’s commitment to support her husband, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

With these duties, her relation to her counterparts, the spouses of foreign leaders continue to flourish sharing similar significant initiatives and progress impacting global diplomacy.

These tasks, however effortless they may seem, are no easy feat. They require an even greater responsibility reflecting the virtue of “makabayan.”

As last year’s feature on the First Lady said, as written by Jojo Silvestre, “Liza Araneta-Marcos may well be the one woman who, in this 21st century, will offer us the impetus for caring, thinking and moving forward as one nation.”

Her birthday is on 21 August, a dark day many would say because it is also the day we commemorate the death of Ninoy Aquino, but because of all that has happened since, we may as well think of it as a day of hope. From the ashes we rise, from history, we learn.

The presence of the First Lady and her efforts display the warm embrace of a parent with the love and grace of a spouse. It is a kind of practical caring we all need to share with one another. She, indeed, is a perfect match for the nation.