Filipino gymnast left out of Olympic Heroes' Welcome sparks controversy

Filipino-American gymnast Levi Jung-Ruivivar has publicly addressed her absence from the recent Heroes' Welcome Parade for Philippine Olympians, revealing she was never informed or invited to the event. The celebration, which included a meeting with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., took place on Wednesday, 16 August 2023, honoring athletes who represented the Philippines in the recent Olympic Games.

In a statement posted on her Instagram account, Jung-Ruivivar expressed her hurt and disappointment at missing what she called a "once in a lifetime opportunity." She shared screenshots of a conversation with Gymnastics Association of the Philippines (GAP) President Cynthia Carrion, who told her on 8 August that the event was "only for the medalists, Carlos and our 2 bronze medal 1st boxers."

However, Jung-Ruivivar later discovered that all Filipino Olympians, except for her and fellow gymnasts Emma Malabuyo and Aleah Finnegan, were present at the celebration. This discrepancy has raised questions about the communication and inclusivity within the Philippine sports community.

The incident has sparked outrage among supporters, with many criticizing Carrion's handling of the situation. Calls for Carrion's removal as head of GAP have intensified, with fans and athletes alike questioning her leadership and communication skills.

In a radio interview with DWIZ, Carrion further fueled the controversy by accusing the absent gymnasts of lying. She stated, "They better watch it, because if they say things that are not true, you know, they're giving us a hard time... they're lying, because they were not in the Philippines, they were still flying, they arrived on the 15th." This response has been widely criticized as unprofessional and dismissive of the athletes' concerns.

One supporter commented, "The interview with Cynthia and how she responded is exactly why other Filipino athletes choose to represent other nations and not the PH. Lack in support and toxic attitude." Another stated, "Horrible way to answer the media too. Classless and toxic. I hope the POC can look into this and change the management for gymnastics."

This is not the first time Carrion has found herself in hot water. In an incident last year involving budget deliberations for the Department of Tourism, Carrion, in her capacity as General Manager of the Philippine Retirement Authority, was criticized by senators for sending text messages urging them to expedite the budget hearing. This action was deemed highly inappropriate and led to a public rebuke from several senators, including Jinggoy Estrada and Risa Hontiveros.

As the controversy unfolds, questions are also being raised about the distribution of cash incentives awarded to Olympians by Malacañang. The situation highlights the ongoing challenges in managing and supporting athletes who represent the Philippines on the international stage, particularly those based overseas.

The incident has reignited discussions about the need for more inclusive and transparent practices in Philippine sports management, with many calling for reforms to ensure all athletes are treated with equal respect and recognition for their contributions to the country. Carrion's history of controversial actions adds weight to these calls for change, as stakeholders in Philippine sports seek more professional and athlete-centered leadership.