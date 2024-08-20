Fil-Am tanker making huge splash

A Filipino-American swimmer is making a huge splash following a dominant performance in the Philippine Aquatics Inc. 50-meter long course national trials over the weekend at the Rizal Memorial Aquatics Center.

Gian Santos, an incoming freshman at the Columbia University in New York City, displayed his deadly form as he swept the titles in all of his six events, giving him a fighting chance to make it to the national team that will see action in various international tournaments ahead.

The 18-year-old Santos made a lot of heads turn as he bagged the gold medals in the boys 16 to 18 100-meter freestyle, 200m freestyle, 400m freestyle, 200m breastroke, 200m individual medley (IM), and 400m IM.

The Southern California native, whose father hails from Pampanga and mother is from Negros Occidental, told DAILY TRIBUNE, said he doesn’t put too much pressure on himself.

“Honestly, I was very pleased with my results,” Santos said.

“I took a two-week break after summer juniors, which was like three weeks ago. I have only been training for five days to get back into shape and get a good feel for the water to compete at this meet.”

“A big part of it is definitely just staying relaxed and staying warm, which is kind of easy in the Philippines. The pools are really warm, the temperature is warm. But yeah, just not taking it too seriously and staying relaxed, having fun.”

As he braces for his first year competing in Division 1 of the US National Collegiate Athletic Association, Santos said he plans on gaining more muscle to keep up with the competition.

“So definitely trying to bulk up a little bit. I feel like I’m not as strong as I would like to be and definitely just learning about the more intricacies to my stroke and how I could improve that to make me faster,” Santos said.

Santos’ goal is to make it to the senior national team.

In fact, he already represented the country in the boys division of the 44th Southeast Asian Age Group Swimming Championship in Kuala Lumpur in 2022 and at the World Aquatics Junior Championships 2023 in Israel.

“Yeah, that’s (being in the national team) definitely something I have in mind and also World Championships in July next year,” said Santos, who is endorsed by TYR Philippines.

“It’s going to be in Singapore. Trying to qualify for that.”

Santos also hopes to compete alongside Paris Olympian Jarod Hatch, who is also based in California.

“Yeah, we’ve been friends for the past two years now and I’ve helped him through some tough times. He’s definitely helped me mature and grow as an athlete. We have nothing but love for each other,” Santos said.

“It’s just really great to be able to know Jarod. He’s a great person, great swimmer, very humble guy and I’m excited to see what he does in the future.”