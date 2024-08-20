Duque, Kobayashi shine at JPGT Luisita

TARLAC — Lia Duque showcased the impact of her international experience by carding a 77 in challenging conditions, establishing a formidable nine-stroke lead over Rafa Anciano in the girls’ premier category of the ICTSI JPGT Luzon Series 5 at the Luisita Golf and Country Club here on Tuesday.

Duque demonstrated her mastery of the demanding course with a round featuring two birdies and five bogeys, despite a double-bogey on the 14th hole. Her performance was underscored by birdies on the par-5 fifth and 12th holes.

The 16-year-old from Cavite, who had taken a break from the Luzon legs to compete in the United States, credited her overseas play for honing her skills.

“The tournaments in the US were beneficial for general practice,” Duque said.

“The fairways there are similar in length, though the grass and weather differ. Overall, the experience helped me prepare for this tournament.”

Although she encountered some difficulty on the 14th hole due to a misjudged hybrid approach and a strong chip shot, her overall performance placed her well ahead in the 16-18 division, determined to build on her runner-up finish from the series’ kickoff at Splendido Taal last May.

Pinewoods stage winner Rafa Anciano struggled with an 86, while Chloe Rada and Angelica Bañez carded 91 and 95, respectively, trailing Duque significantly.

In the boys’ 16-18 category, Mark Kobayashi made a strong comeback, finishing with a 36 for a 75 after a 39 on the front nine and gaining a three-shot lead over Sebastian Sajuela, who birdied the final hole to end with a 78.

Zach Villaroman faltered with an 81 after a remarkable frontside 37, while Francis Slavin and Rafael Mañaol matched 82s.

The tournament’s opening day also saw notable performances in various age groups as players bucked the sweltering heat while stepping up their drive for crucial ranking points needed to secure spots in the Match Play Championship from 1 to 4 October at The Country Club.

In the boys’ 8-9 division, Isonn Angheng shot an 80 to lead by 10 strokes over Zoji Edoc, who carded a 90. Jesus Yambao scored a 101.