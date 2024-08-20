DOJ: Sanctions await Guo escape accomplices

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin “Boying” C. Remulla stated that sanctions would be imposed on those involved in aiding or participating in the alleged illegal departure of dismissed Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo from the country.

Remulla ordered a thorough investigation into Guo's reported escape and issued a strong warning that the full force of the law will be used against anyone connected to the incident.

He also instructed Bureau of Immigration (BI) Commissioner Norman Tansingco to produce a report immediately.

Last month, the BI assured the public that the names “Alice Guo and Guo Hua Ping” were included in the Immigration Lookout Bulletin (ILBO), indicating that authorities would closely monitor their movements to prevent their departure from the country.

Despite this, the BI confirmed yesterday that Guo managed to leave the country, travel to Malaysia in July, and then allegedly fly to Singapore with her siblings Sheila and Wesley Guo.

“As civil servants, we have sworn to the country our unwavering integrity, transparency and accountability in all our actions and decisions. Hence, I am issuing this final warning against erring BI personnel who may have had a participation in the escape of Guo despite strict restrictions imposed by our government, it’s either you come out and unveil the truth or wait until I personally get to the bottom of this where heads will roll and all hell will break loose,” Remulla warned.

Additionally, Remulla said, “In addition, we will also delve into the possibility that the camp or legal counsels of the embattled ex-mayor may have had a hand in her slippery exit from the Philippines so let me reiterate that as much as lawyers have an obligation to protect the interests of their clients, they also have a broader responsibility to uphold the Rule of Law and safeguard public interest.”