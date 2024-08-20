DFA: Phl, US agree to temporarily house Afghan nationals

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) announced on Tuesday that the Philippines and the United States have agreed to allow a “limited” number of Afghan nationals to stay in the Philippines temporarily while they complete their visa requirements for entry into the US.

According to the DFA, these Afghan nationals will transit through the Philippines as they finalize their visa processing for Special Immigrant Visas (SIVs) and eventual resettlement in the United States.

It noted that the US government will cover all necessary services for the Afghans during their stay in the Philippines, including food, housing, security, medical care, and transportation until their visa processing is completed.

“The agreement is currently undergoing the final domestic procedures required for its implementation,” the DFA said in a statement.

In a separate statement, the US government, through its Department of State, expressed its gratitude to the Philippines for its “support of Afghan allies of the United States.”

“The United States appreciates its long and positive history of bilateral cooperation with the Philippines and thanks the Philippine government for supporting Afghan allies of the United States,” the department stated.

Several senators, particularly Senator Imee Marcos, have raised concerns about the said proposal last year.

Senator Marcos, who chairs the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, led a Senate inquiry to investigate the United States' supposed request for the Philippines to grant special immigrant status to some Afghans.

Senator Marcos revealed that Washington was seeking temporary housing in Manila for Afghans who had previously worked for the US, while their SIV applications were being processed.

During a hearing in June 2023, Philippine Ambassador to the United States Jose Manuel "Babe" Romualdez indicated that if the request were granted, not all Afghans applying for SIV status would arrive at once, but rather in batches of 1,000 to 1,500.

At that time, more than 50,000 Afghans were awaiting approval of their SIV applications in the United States.