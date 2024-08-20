DepEd: Teachers getting HMO-type health benefits

Public school teachers nationwide are set to receive next year health maintenance organization-type benefits from a P7,000 medical allowance. The increase from the P500 medical examination allowance provided in 2020 would mark a substantial enhancement in support for teachers’ health and well-being.

The adjustment represents a 1,300 percent increase from the P500 medical allowance granted in 2020, which was primarily intended to cover the cost of eligible diagnostic tests.

Under Executive Order 64, series of 2024, signed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the government will provide an annual medical allowance of up to P7,000 to eligible government civilian personnel, including public school teachers.

The allowance is intended to subsidize the cost of HMO-type benefits. “If we pool that together, we can secure comprehensive insurance coverage for our teachers,” Education Secretary Sonny Angara stated.

The adjustment represents a 1,300 percent increase from the P500 medical allowance granted in 2020, which was primarily intended to cover the cost of eligible diagnostic tests, as outlined in Department Order 28, series of 2020.

In addition to the medical allowance, public school teachers also received a P5,000 tax-free teaching allowance for the school year 2024-2025. Under the Kabalikat sa Pagtuturo Act (Republic Act 11997), the allowance will increase to P10,000 starting in the school year 2025-2026 and beyond.

The Department of Education has reminded its teaching and non-teaching personnel that they are eligible to file claims under the Government Service Insurance System-issued Personal Accident Insurance policy.

This policy provides coverage for accidental death or dismemberment up to P100,000 and medical reimbursement up to P30,000 for injuries.