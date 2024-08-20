DAR launches Sarangani coop as learning site for agriculture

The Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) announced on Tuesday that its Sarangani provincial office, in partnership with the Agricultural Training Institute (ATI), has launched the Harvest Haven Integrated Farm of the Alkikan Agriculture Cooperative (ALAGCO) as a Learning Site for Agriculture (LSA).

Located in the town of Malungon, the Harvest Haven Integrated Farm features diversified farming with a wide variety of vegetables, fruits, flowers, and farm animals. The site also includes a training hall designed for educational activities.

During the event, ALAGCO received the Certificate of Learning Site for Agriculture I, officially designating it as an agricultural learning site. The certification is valid until its renewal in July 2029.

Provincial Agrarian Reform Program Officer II Cenon Original expressed his enthusiasm for the new opportunities this initiative will bring to the Alkikan Agriculture Cooperative.

“This learning site provides a valuable chance for farmers to gain insights from their peers. I extend my gratitude to all the partner stakeholders, particularly the ATI, for their crucial role in making this LSA a reality,” he said.

Original added that ALAGCO is now the first LSA in DAR Region XII, serving as a model for other farmers to adopt more productive and sustainable practices.

LSA Cooperator Mary Antoinette Cabrega also expressed her appreciation for the support from partner stakeholders and co-members in establishing the learning site.

“Every member has a responsibility to take action for the benefit of future generations of farmers,” she said.

ALAGCO has received support from the local government and various government agencies, recognizing its potential to provide more learning opportunities for farmers.